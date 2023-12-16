Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Maharashtra bureaucrat's son booked for attempt to run car over girlfriend, victim shares horrifying details

Maharashtra bureaucrat's son booked for attempt to run car over girlfriend, victim shares horrifying details

Livemint

A 26-year-old woman was critically injured after her boyfriend, the son of a bureaucrat, allegedly attempted to run her over with his car near a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city.

The victim Priya Singh took to her Instagram and shared the details of the incident. (Image: Instagram/priyasingh_official)

A 26-year-old woman was critically injured after her boyfriend who is the son of a prominent bureaucrat, allegedly attempted to run her over with his car near a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city, the police has said as reported by news agency PTI.

As per the police, the incident occurred at around 4.30 am on Monday i.e. on 11 December. Currently, the police has registered a case against accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and two others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others at the Thane's Kasarvadavali police station.

"The incident took place around 4.30 am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Gaikwad. An argument broke out between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell down and suffered serious injuries," a police official said as quoted by PTI.

The victim identified as Priya Singh who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital gave details about the the incident on her official Instagram profile. In the post, she said, “Earlier Morning at 4 am I got a call from my Boyfriend and I went to see him. He was at a function with his family and our common friends. Upon reaching there I met some friends and found that my boyfriend was behaving strange."

“My boyfriend slapped me, tried to strangle my neck, I tried to push him away. He bit my hand, beat me, pulled my hair and his friend out of nowhere pushed me to the ground"

Further adding, she wrote, Ashwajit's told his driver to run the car over her. “His driver speed up the car and hit me from the left corner of the vehicle which got me to the ground and the rear left wheel of the car went over my right leg," she wrote.

"My right leg is broken and I had to undergo surgery, had to put a rod in my right leg. I have bruises all over my body, my arms, my back and my stomach area is deeply scrapped," Priya added.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.