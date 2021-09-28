A state transport bus got swept away while crossing an inundated bridge in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday morning. One person died and three others went missing after the incident, officials said.

The bridge was flooded following heavy rains in the area.

Officials said, the incident took place around 8 am at Dahagaon bridge in Umarkhed tehsil when the semi-luxury bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Nagpur to Nanded. The bus got swept away for about 50 metres while passing through the flooded bridge, and then overturned.

There were four passengers in the bus, besides its driver and conductor, Umarkhed tehsildar Anand Deolgaonkar said.

Two passengers were initially rescued. Later, out of the four missing persons, one more was rescued and taken to a local hospital where the person was declared dead by doctors, a spokesperson of the MSRTC said.

Shekhar Channe, vice-chairman and managing director of the MSRTC, told PTI that search was on for the three missing people, including the bus driver and conductor.

Meanwhile, water level rises in Godavari river in Nashik, following heavy rainfall in the region.

#WATCH | Water level rises in Godavari river in Nashik, following heavy rainfall in the region.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/T68DrGu8Iu — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

