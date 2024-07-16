Maharashtra cadre IAS officer Puja Khedkar controversy: Police to probe discrepancies in medical certificates

IAS Puja Khedkar controversy: The Maharashtra cadre officer is currently facing allegations of using fraudulent means to clear civil services examination by representing herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories.

First Published16 Jul 2024, 01:18 PM IST
IAS Puja Khedkar controversy: Police to probe medical certificates.

Pune police will investigate the authenticity of medical certificates submitted by probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, accused of misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities category, PTI reported.

Khedkar  is a 2023 batch officer now posted in Washim district. She submitted multiple medical certificates of physical disabilities including visual impairment the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities criteria prescribed by the Union Public Service Commision (UPSC).

The Maharashtra cadre officer is currently facing allegations of using fraudulent means to clear civil services examination by representing herself under the physical disabilities and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories. It has also been alleged that she has misused her power and privilege while working in Pune.

 

The Office of the Commissioner For Persons With Disabilities has written a letter to the Pune police and the district collectorate to check the authenticity of the medical certificates submitted by Khedkar, a PTI report said

"We have received a letter from the Office of the Commissioner For Persons With Disabilities. They have asked us to check the authenticity of certificates submitted by Puja Khedkar,” a senior police official was quoted by PTI. “We will verify the facts about these certificates, from where they were obtained, which doctor or hospitals certified them will also be scanned,"he added.

 

The 34-year-old officer had previously submitted a fitness certificate in 2007 to secure admission in a medical college, the report said.

The Centre set up a single-member committee "to verify the candidature" of Khedkar last week.

The investigation will be conducted by an officer in the rank of an additional secretary. PTI quoted Khedkar saying the truth will eventually prevail. She ignored questions on the ongoing probe.

.

An FIR has also been registered against the Khedkar’s parents and five others after a video emerged showing Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar, the sarpanch of Bhalgaon village in Ahmednagar, allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute.

The Pune police also confiscated a luxury car used by Puja Khedkar as she had allegedly installed a red beacon light on it illegally.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

