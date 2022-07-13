Maharashtra city imposes Section 144 in tourists places after heavy rains alert2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 08:19 PM IST
- Amid the IMD's warning of heavy rainfall, Pune district administration has imposed Section 144 in all tourists places
In wake of the weather department's warning of heavy rainfall, the Pune district administration has imposed Section 144 in all tourist places. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. The Pune administration has also prohibited entry within a radius of one km to all the tourist spots from July 14 to July 17. Action will be taken if orders are violated.