In wake of the weather department's warning of heavy rainfall, the Pune district administration has imposed Section 144 in all tourist places. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. The Pune administration has also prohibited entry within a radius of one km to all the tourist spots from July 14 to July 17. Action will be taken if orders are violated.

A red alert has been sounded in Pune for tomorrow's heavy rainfall forecast. In view of the red alert warning in Pune, all the schools in the city as well as in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area will remain closed.

Pune city and the district have been battered with heavy rains for the past few days; the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday too.

A release from the municipal corporation's education department read: “As heavy rainfall is predicted by the weather department, a holiday has been declared on Thursday (July 14) for all civic-run, private, aided and non-aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Pune municipal limits."

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Amravati and Thane for Thursday, July 14. Palghar and Nashik have, meanwhile, been issued a red alert for tomorrow's forecast.

SCHOOLS, COLLEGES SHUT IN PALGHAR

As heavy rains continue to batter Maharashtra's Palghar district, the administration, too, has announced a holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday.

The IMD has predicted heavy showers in the Palghar district on Thursday. According to the district order, all anganwadis, government and private schools, zilla parishad schools, civic schools and ashram schools, colleges, and training institutes, will remain closed on Thursday.

MUMBAI BATTERED

Incessant rainfall has been lashing Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for past one week, resulting in flooding in many low-lying areas and traffic snarls on roads.

The local train services were affected, throwing daily life out of gear. As many as 20 locations in Mumbai received nearly 40 mm showers in six hours till 9.30 am on Wednesday. The MeT department has predicted a wet spell for the state capital on Thursday.