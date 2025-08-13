Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis intervenes in August 15 meat ban row, says ‘govt not interested in…’

Maharashtra government is 'not interested in regulating people's food choices', Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on amid the row over some civic bodies in Mumbai ordering the closure of slaughterhouses and shops selling meat on August 15, Independence Day.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also expressed displeasure over the same, stating that such types of restrictions were generally imposed during religious occasions such as Mahashivratri, Mahavir Jayanti, reported PTI.

Earlier in the day, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation announced the closure of slaughterhouses, outlets and shops selling meat within city limits on two days - August 15, 20.