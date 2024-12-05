Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis approved ₹ 5 lakh aid for Pune patient Chandrakant Kurhade's bone marrow transplant. This decision came shortly after Fadnavis took office. The aid will be sourced from the Chief Minister's Medical Relief Fund.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday approved ₹5 lakh in monetary assistance to a Pune patient for a bone marrow transplant, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement. This move comes hours after the BJP leader took oath as the state's CM. The patient, identified as Chandrakant Shankar Kurhade, will be granted financial aid from the Chief Minister's Medical Relief Fund. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandrakant Kurhade's wife reportedly approached the authorities seeking help from the Chief Minister's relief fund for her husband's treatment. Before Devendra Fadnavis called the first cabinet meeting, the CM signed the patient's file approving the grant.

“Our government will work with transparency for the welfare of the people," PTI quoted Devendra Fadnavis as saying. Referring to the depleted numbers of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in the assembly, he added, “We don’t want to indulge in vendetta politics." Additionally, the BJP leader called for an "overhaul of political culture" in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On December 5 evening, Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party Chief Ajit Pawar were sworn in as deputy chief ministers alongside Devendra Fadnavis at a grand ceremony in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, all attended the event in an NDA show of strength.

They were joined by chief ministers from various states including Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand). Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states and Mahayuti alliance supporters also participated in the grand event. However, prominent political figures such as Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray decided to skip the event.

The assembly election results were declared on November 23. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a decisive victory with 235 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During its first meeting, the state cabinet recommended that the assembly session may administer the oath to new MLAs from December 7 to 9.

At a press conference at Raj Bhavan after the meeting, Eknath Shinde said, “I am happy that at this place around two and a half years ago, Fadnavis had recommended that I should become the CM. Now, we have given a letter of recommendation from Shiv Sena for Fadnavis to become CM. This government is being formed in a healthy atmosphere."