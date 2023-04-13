Before rebellion, Maharashtra CM cried, said will be jailed if…, says Aaditya Thackeray; Shiv Sena denies2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Aaditya Thackeray said Eknath Shinde, fearing his arrest, had come and 'cried' at Matoshree before his rebellion
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has cried at Matoshree fearing arrest by a central agency before his revolt against the Thackerays, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed on Thursday. Speaking during an interaction at a university in Visakhapatnam, Aaditya Thackeray said Eknath Shinde had come and cried at Matoshree, before his rebellion, fearing arrest. He said the 40 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership in 2022 for their own seats and "money".
