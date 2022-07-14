In a significant move that reverses the previous government's decision to give pension to those jailed during the Emergency, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde continued the pension scheme
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Turning around a decision, taken by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday continued the pension scheme for those who were jailed during the 1975 Emergency.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Turning around a decision, taken by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday continued the pension scheme for those who were jailed during the 1975 Emergency.
The decision to continue the pension scheme for those jailed for protesting against the Emergency period was announced at a press conference by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
The decision to continue the pension scheme for those jailed for protesting against the Emergency period was announced at a press conference by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
The scheme was originally announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government regime in 2018. It was, however, reversed by the Uddhav Thackeray government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The scheme was originally announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government regime in 2018. It was, however, reversed by the Uddhav Thackeray government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Announcing the decision, Devendra Fadnavis said, "All those people who went to jail during the 1975-1977 Emergency to be given a pension by the Maharashtra government."
Announcing the decision, Devendra Fadnavis said, "All those people who went to jail during the 1975-1977 Emergency to be given a pension by the Maharashtra government."
"This decision was taken in 2018 but the last govt shut it down," Devendra Fadnavis said.
"This decision was taken in 2018 but the last govt shut it down," Devendra Fadnavis said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fadnavis said 3,600 people will now get the pension and 800 more applications will be approved on merit.
"Not just the Jana Sangh and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, all political activists participated in the agitation against the Emergency. My father was in jail for two years. Democracy was reinstated due to efforts of the activists,'' Fadnavis said.
"Not just the Jana Sangh and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, all political activists participated in the agitation against the Emergency. My father was in jail for two years. Democracy was reinstated due to efforts of the activists,'' Fadnavis said.
WHEN UDDHAV THACKERAY DISCONTINUED PENSION SCHEME
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
WHEN UDDHAV THACKERAY DISCONTINUED PENSION SCHEME
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had discontinued the pension scheme of the earlier BJP-led government.
Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had discontinued the pension scheme of the earlier BJP-led government.
Scrapping the scheme, the then government had said that it was decision was taken due to the sharp drop in the revenue, due to the coronavirus pandemic which ravaged the country in early 2020.
Scrapping the scheme, the then government had said that it was decision was taken due to the sharp drop in the revenue, due to the coronavirus pandemic which ravaged the country in early 2020.
The Maharashtra government also reversed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime's decision to stop the direct election of village sarpanchs and municipal council/nagar panchayat presidents.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Maharashtra government also reversed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime's decision to stop the direct election of village sarpanchs and municipal council/nagar panchayat presidents.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Earlier, the Fadnavis-led state government (which was in power from 2014 to 2019) had allowed direction election of sarpanchs and municipal council presidents, which the MVA dispensation, headed by Uddhav Thackeray, scrapped in 2020.
Earlier, the Fadnavis-led state government (which was in power from 2014 to 2019) had allowed direction election of sarpanchs and municipal council presidents, which the MVA dispensation, headed by Uddhav Thackeray, scrapped in 2020.
Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government reduced the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre respectively, CM Eknath Shinde said.
Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government reduced the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre respectively, CM Eknath Shinde said.
The decision would be implemented from Thursday night.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The decision would be implemented from Thursday night.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The decision would entail a burden of ₹6,000 crore on the state exchequer. It will benefit the common man affected by the fuel price hike, Shinde told reporters after a cabinet meeting at the secretariat 'Mantralaya'.
The decision would entail a burden of ₹6,000 crore on the state exchequer. It will benefit the common man affected by the fuel price hike, Shinde told reporters after a cabinet meeting at the secretariat 'Mantralaya'.