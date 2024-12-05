Maharashtra CM swearing-in: Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra today in the presence of notable leaders like Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for the event.
Maharashtra CM swearing-in: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday for the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra government.
The ceremony will see Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as Chief Minister of the state. Notable leaders who were spotted at the event include Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar