Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Maharashtra CM swearing-in: PM Modi arrives at Azad Maidan for oath ceremony of CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis | Watch
BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra CM swearing-in: PM Modi arrives at Azad Maidan for oath ceremony of CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis | Watch

Fareha Naaz

Maharashtra CM swearing-in: Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra today in the presence of notable leaders like Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for the event. 

Mint Image

Maharashtra CM swearing-in: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday for the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra government.

The ceremony will see Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as Chief Minister of the state. Notable leaders who were spotted at the event include Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.