BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra CM swearing-in: PM Modi arrives at Azad Maidan for oath ceremony of CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis | Watch

1 min read

Maharashtra CM swearing-in: Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra today in the presence of notable leaders like Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for the event.

