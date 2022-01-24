OPEN APP
Home / News / Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray unveils statue of Maharana Pratap in Mumbai
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday virtually unveiled the statue of Maharana Pratap at Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mazgaon in Mumbai.

State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior officials were also present at the event.

 

