Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray unveils statue of Maharana Pratap in Mumbai1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2022, 07:12 AM IST
State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior officials were also present at the event
State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior officials were also present at the event
|
Listen to this article
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday virtually unveiled the statue of Maharana Pratap at Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mazgaon in Mumbai.
State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior officials were also present at the event.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!