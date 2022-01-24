Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday virtually unveiled the statue of Maharana Pratap at Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mazgaon in Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray unveiled the horse-ridden statue of Maharana Pratap, along with his son & State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar & other senior officials, at Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mazgaon, Mumbai, on January 23



State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior officials were also present at the event.

