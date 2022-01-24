Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray unveils statue of Maharana Pratap in Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray unveils statue of Maharana Pratap in Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray unveiled the horse-ridden statue of Maharana Pratap.
1 min read . 07:12 AM IST Livemint

State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior officials were also present at the event

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday virtually unveiled the statue of Maharana Pratap at Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mazgaon in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday virtually unveiled the statue of Maharana Pratap at Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mazgaon in Mumbai.

State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior officials were also present at the event.

State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior officials were also present at the event.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!