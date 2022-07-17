Maha crisis: SC to hear pleas seeking disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs on Wednesday2 min read . 07:22 PM IST
- The Supreme Court will on Wednesday, July 20, hear the a clutch of pleas seeking the disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs
The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the petition seeking the disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who joined the Eknath Shinde camp, resulting in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray government. The Supreme Court will also hear the pleas from the Eknath Shinde camp, seeking disqualification of MLAs belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Of India NV Ramana will hear a clutch of petitions.
Ahead of the hearing in the Supreme Court, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has demanded the imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra till the apex court gives its verdict on the plea. Sanjay Raut also took a dig at the Eknath Shinde government over the delay in the formation of the new cabinet.
"Barbados has a population of 2.5 lakh and yet has a cabinet of 27. Maharashtra's 12-crore population has a cabinet of 2 members that are taking arbitrary decisions. Where is the regard for the constitution ?" Sanjay Raut tweeted.
Demanding President's rule in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut said, "Article 164 (1-A) of the Constitution says that the number of ministers including CM of the state shall not be less than 12. For the last 2 weeks, the cabinet consisting of just 2 ministers is taking decisions that are not Constitutionally valid. Honourable governor sir, what's going on?"
Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Maharashtra chief minister on June 30 along with Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. This, after his rebellion brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government.
As per the reports, the formation of the new council of ministers might take place days after the Presidential polls, scheduled on July 18. A senior BJP leader has said the cabinet may be expanded on July 20 or 21.
Last Monday, the Supreme Court had asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to not take any decision on disqualifying Shiv Sena MLAs. Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat had sent show cause notices to 53 Shiv Sena MLAs.
While forty of the show cause notices were sent to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, the other 13 were issued to the Uddhav Thackeray group. Both the groups have sought the disqualification of legislators from the rival faction.
