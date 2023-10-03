The opposition on October 2 slammed BJP government over the death of 24 people, including 12 infants in 24 hours at the Shankarao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra.

This news has drew strong reactions from opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Chaturvedi, who are demanding accountability and immediate action.

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, asserted that the incident points to the failure of government systems and called for a serious response to ensure the safety of patients in the future. In a post on social media platform X, he stated, “The unfortunate incident of death of 24 people including 12 newborns in 24 hours in a government hospital in Nanded is literally shocking."

He recalled a similar incident that took place in Kalwa Hospital of Thane Municipal Corporation in which 18 people died. He alleged that the government did not take this incident seriously leading to its reoccurrence.