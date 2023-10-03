The opposition on October 2 slammed BJP government over the death of 24 people, including 12 infants in 24 hours at the Shankarao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This news has drew strong reactions from opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Chaturvedi, who are demanding accountability and immediate action.

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, asserted that the incident points to the failure of government systems and called for a serious response to ensure the safety of patients in the future. In a post on social media platform X, he stated, "The unfortunate incident of death of 24 people including 12 newborns in 24 hours in a government hospital in Nanded is literally shocking."

Also read: Maharashtra News: 24 people, including 12 newborns, die within a day at Nanded govt hospital due to lack of medicine He recalled a similar incident that took place in Kalwa Hospital of Thane Municipal Corporation in which 18 people died. He alleged that the government did not take this incident seriously leading to its reoccurrence.

In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the news of the death is extremely saddening and expressed his deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. The post reads, "The BJP government spends thousands of crores of rupees on its publicity, but there is no money for medicines for children? In the eyes of the BJP, the lives of the poor have no value."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded compensation for the affected families and strict action against those responsible. In a post on X, she said that she received the "sad news" of the death of 24 patients, including 12 infants, due to shortage of medicines from Maharashtra.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," the post read. "Strict action should be taken against those responsible and compensation should be given to the affected families," the post further stated.

In a post on X, the Congress alleged this to be a very serious issue and urged for strict action agaisnt those responsible. The post reads, "Our condolences to the families of the deceased. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow," The party said one of the reasons behind the death of patients is shortage of medicines according to reports.

Congress party general secretary Jairam Ramesh demanded PM Modi to break his "silence" on the incident, reported PTI.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a member of Shiv Sena (UBT), condemned the incident. She said, “don’t call them deaths, this is murder due to absolute negligence on the part of the unconstitutional state government." She criticized the government's focus on influencer events and foreign trips and urged them to prioritise their fundamental duty of serving the state.

