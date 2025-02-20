Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ’Ladli Behna,’ says ‘It’s a matter of joy’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Rekha Gupta on Thursday for being elected as Chief Minister of Delhi.

"It is a matter of joy that our 'Ladli Behna' (beloved sister) will take the oath in Delhi... We thank PM Modi for this...," Shinde said.

The national capital's Ramlila Maidan will host a ceremony today to officially appoint Rekha Gupta as Chief Minister of Delhi. The new government's swearing-in ceremony will begin at 12:15 p.m.

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

Thanking PM Modi and the BJP party leadership Rekha Gupta said,"Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta says, "It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi. The previous corrupt government would have to give the account of each rupee belonging to the people."

Elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

The other ministers who will take the oath as ministers in the swearing-in ceremony are Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers and NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Ministers will attend the ceremony.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.