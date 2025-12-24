Maharashtra discom MSEDCL to hive off farm power, cut debt ahead of IPO
Summary
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company is restructuring to pare debt and appeal to investors by separating its agricultural operations and creating a profitable entity for public listing. This move is expected to enhance tariff efficiency, and reduce costs.
Mumbai: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) will restructure its operations to manage debt and enhance its appeal to investors ahead of its planned public listing next fiscal year, its top official said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story