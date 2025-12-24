Maharashtra discom MSEDCL to hive off farm power, cut debt ahead of IPO

Renewable energy for agriculture

In an innovative solution to minimize the cost of state-subsidized power for agriculture, MSEDCL has given out tenders for 16 GW of relatively small-scale solar power assets distributed across existing sub-stations. As these are solar plants and won't require new distribution infrastructure given their smaller size and location near the existing sub-stations, they will provide electricity at a significantly lower price compared to MSEDCL’s current procurement cost. This power will then be distributed to agricultural consumers during the day time. Excess power will be stored in energy storage systems and traded on exchanges during hours of peak demand after sunset.