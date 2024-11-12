Maharashtra Elections: Uddhav Thackeray’s bag checked for second time; EC calls it part of SOP

The Election Commission says that it has implemented strict checks on Maharashtra political leaders' aircraft and helicopters to ensure fairness in upcoming polls. The explanation came after Uddhav Thackeray's bags were checked for the second time.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published12 Nov 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray's bag inspection on Monday in poll-bound Maharashtra sparked controversy, after which the Election Commission issued a clarification.
Uddhav Thackeray's bag inspection on Monday in poll-bound Maharashtra sparked controversy, after which the Election Commission issued a clarification.

Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, on November 12, questioned the officials who checked his bags at Ausa in Latur district in poll-bound Maharashtra. In the video clip, the former chief minister can be seen interrogating the officials, asking them to show identity cards.

The former Maharashtra chief minister faced scrutiny by poll officials, who frisked his bags when his chopper touched down. 

With the assembly election in the state a few days away, the Election Commission on November 12 clarified that aircraft and helicopters of top leaders across the political spectrum are being checked as part of standard operating procedure (SOP), reported PTI. The development came a day after Uddhav Thackeray's bags were inspected on his arrival in Yavatmal.

Furthermore, Uddhav Thackeray asked the officials if they had inspected the bags of any other senior leader. Exasperated former CM also asked the officials whether they would check Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Shah's bags similarly.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) shared a video on X, where officials could be seen inspecting the former chief minister’s bags while Uddhav Thackeray recorded the happenings on his phone. The caption reads, "How much lower will the 'Election Commission' go?"

Reacting to this invasion of privacy, former Maharashtra minister and Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aditya Thackeray, accused the poll body of deliberately targeting the party chief to delay his campaign rallies. In a post on X, Aditya Thackeray stated, "While the entirely compromised commission shamelessly continues to try and delay Uddhav Thackeray ji’s sabhas by frisking him, the question is: why aren’t the PM or other ministers visiting Maharashtra to promote the BJP’s loot being frisked this way?"

According to the Election Commission, the planes and helicopters of BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah were checked in the previous polls as well. “There have been strict SOPs followed by enforcement agencies for a level playing field,” PTI quoted a functionary as saying. 

During the announcement of Maharashtra polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said that directions have been given to the enforcement agencies to ensure checking of helicopters of all leaders for a level playing field.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Maharashtra Elections: Uddhav Thackeray's bag checked for second time; EC calls it part of SOP

