Maharashtra: Father-son duo steal 5.93 crore of electricity

Maharashtra: Father-son duo steal ₹5.93 crore of electricity1 min read . 01:29 PM IST
In Maharashtra's Thane district a father-son duo has been booked for alleged electricity theft of ₹5.93 crore, an official said on Friday.
The irregularity came to light after a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) team raided a stone crushing unit in Falegaon on May 5, he said. "Power was being stolen remotely with the use of a gadget that was tampering with the meter readings. The total power theft in the last 29 months has been estimated at 34,09,901 units worth ₹5.93 crore," he said.
Chandrakant Bhambre and his son Sachin have been booked under various provisions of the Electricity Act, a Murbad police station official informed.
Last month, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) removed 46,000 metal hooks used for stealing electricity and has saved nearly 500 MW of power.
In one of the cases, officials found that a man had used a 1,000-foot-long cable to pilfer electricity with the help of a metal hook.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said the state has not faced any load-shedding for the last 22 days. He appealed to consumers to pay their energy bills on time and avoid wastage of electricity.
