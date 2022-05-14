Maharashtra: Father-son duo steal 5.93 crore of electricity

The irregularity came to light after a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) team raided a stone crushing unit in Falegaon on May 5, he said. "Power was being stolen remotely with the use of a gadget that was tampering with the meter readings. The total power theft in the last 29 months has been estimated at 34,09,901 units worth ₹5.93 crore," he said.