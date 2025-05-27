Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka on RED ALERT as southwest monsoon arrives early; check IMD's warning, weather forecast here

Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka are on red alert today as pre-monsoon showers lash several regions of Southern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against extremely heavy rainfall in these regions and has issued an orange alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

IMD in its latest weather bulletin states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph with heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy & extremely rainfall at isolated places very likely over Kerala & Mahe on 27th May and heavy to very heavy rainfall thereafter during 28th May-01st June.”

The weather agency in its press release dated May 26 further notes possibility of heavy downpour in Karnataka and states, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 27th May and heavy to very heavy rainfall thereafter during 28th May-01st June and heavy to very heavy rainfall over North Interior Karnataka during 26th-30th May."

On May 26, heavy rains lashed Mumbai as the monsoon arrived 16 days before of its usual onset. This marks monsoon's earliest arrival in 19 years.

The weather agency noted possibility of thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu until May 31. Meanwhile, Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra can brace for extremely heavy rains today.

As the southwest monsoon intensified, the daily life of Kerala and Karnataka residents came to a standstill on May 26. As many as 4 people died in Kerala due to intense monsoon showers, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Heavy rains destroyed 29 houses in Kerala while 868 houses were partially damaged. In Wayanad district, five relief camps were set up, including one in Idukki and Kozhikode districts, the CMO said. Heavy rains wreaked havoc as streets and low-lying areas were inundated, waterlogging was rampant, causing traffic disruptions, trees were uprooted, water bodies are overflowing.