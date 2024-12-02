Hello User
Maharashtra govt formation: BJP's Legislature Party meeting on December 4 - Check details
BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra govt formation: BJP's Legislature Party meeting on December 4 - Check details

Written By Fareha Naaz

Maharashtra govt formation: BJP Legislative Party meet to convene at 10:00 am on December 4 at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, according to Maharashtra's BJP unit.

Maharashtra govt formation: BJP Legislative Party meet to convene at 10:00 am on December 4 at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, according to Maharashtra's BJP unit.

More details awaited…

