Maharashtra govt introduces 3 bills to counter Centre's farm laws

Pawar said the draft bills will be in public domain for two months during which all stakeholders can hold discussions and debates on their provisions. The bills will be taken up for discussion and passage during the winter session of the legislature in Nagpur (held in December), he said. Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse said farming agreements (between traders and farmers) will be considered invalid if the price of agri produce being offered is not more than the MSP (minimum support price).