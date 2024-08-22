Badlapur sexual assault case: Maharashtra government issues new safety guidelines for school girls. Read here

In response to the violent protests in Maharashtra concerning the Badlapur sexual assault case, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Cabinet Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, has announced crucial directives to enhance the safety of women and children.

Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing Live Updates: Bombay High Court has also taken Suo Moto cognizance of the Badlapur sexual assault against minor girls in a school case.

Lodha announced that starting September 1, self-defence training will be provided to young women in all Industrial Training Institutes statewide and in schools and colleges within the Mumbai Suburban area.

Here's what the guidelines state In his letter, Minister Lodha wrote, “The increasing crimes against women and children are a matter of concern for the government, administration, and our society. The incident that occurred in Badlapur has provided public suggestions for preventive measures. Such incidents are happening due to negligence regarding women's safety.”

He added, "Keeping this in mind, strict instructions should be given to all educational institutions from kindergarten to postgraduate levels in the Mumbai Suburban area. Schools, colleges, and various institutions should also thoroughly verify the staff appointed by them to ensure no untoward incidents occur, and everyone should take precautions!"

He further instructed, “The entire school premises, except for washrooms, should be brought under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. Cameras should be installed, and their safety and proper functioning should be regularly checked by beat marshals or patrolling police teams.”

Moreover, “A female staff member should be permanently assigned to monitor outside the girls' washrooms. It should be strictly enforced that female sanitation workers are responsible for cleaning washrooms meant for underage girls and girls studying in the tenth grade.”

In the guidelines, Lodha also mandated "to have a female staff member present in buses, taxis, and vans that are used for student transportation. Police verification of the sanitation staff working in schools should be conducted."

He further instructed, “Schools should provide self-defence training to girls with the help of local NGOs.”

"In case of an emergency in the school, children/students should be encouraged to report the incident to the 1098 helpline number. Posters regarding this should be displayed in schools. A separate committee of female parents should be established in the school. Monthly meetings of this committee should be held to discuss issues concerning girls. All schools and colleges should be instructed to put up posters in every classroom and on the premises, informing women and girls about using the 181 helpline in emergencies."