Maharashtra hit-and-run case: 1 dead after Audi rams into food delivery agent's bike; Pune police detains driver.
Pune Additional Commissioner of Police, Manoj Patil on Friday said, “A food delivery executive on a two-wheeler died after being hit by a luxury car in Mundhwa area of Pune city around 2 am today. The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident but was subsequently detained by the Police. The Police are conducting further investigation into the incident,” reported ANI.
More details awaited….
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess