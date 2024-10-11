Maharashtra hit-and-run case: 1 dead after Audi rams into food delivery agent’s bike; Pune police detains driver

Livemint
Published11 Oct 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Pune Additional Commissioner of Police, Manoj Patil on Friday said, “A food delivery executive on a two-wheeler died after being hit by a luxury car in Mundhwa area of Pune city around 2 am today. The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident but was subsequently detained by the Police. The Police are conducting further investigation into the incident,” reported ANI.

More details awaited….

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 09:51 AM IST
