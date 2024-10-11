Maharashtra hit-and-run case: 1 dead after Audi rams into food delivery agent's bike; Pune police detains driver.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra hit-and-run case: 1 dead after Audi rams into food delivery agent's bike; Pune police detains driver.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Pune Additional Commissioner of Police, Manoj Patil on Friday said, “A food delivery executive on a two-wheeler died after being hit by a luxury car in Mundhwa area of Pune city around 2 am today. The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident but was subsequently detained by the Police. The Police are conducting further investigation into the incident," reported ANI.