Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Maharashtra hit-and-run case: 1 dead after Audi rams into food delivery agent's bike; Pune police detains driver
BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra hit-and-run case: 1 dead after Audi rams into food delivery agent's bike; Pune police detains driver

Livemint

Maharashtra hit-and-run case: 1 dead after Audi rams into food delivery agent's bike; Pune police detains driver.

Mint Image

Maharashtra hit-and-run case: 1 dead after Audi rams into food delivery agent's bike; Pune police detains driver.

Pune Additional Commissioner of Police, Manoj Patil on Friday said, “A food delivery executive on a two-wheeler died after being hit by a luxury car in Mundhwa area of Pune city around 2 am today. The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident but was subsequently detained by the Police. The Police are conducting further investigation into the incident," reported ANI.

More details awaited….

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.