Maharashtra IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar's husband arrested by Mumbai Police's EOW. Here's why

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday arrested Purushottam Chavan, husband of an IPS officer, for allegedly duping a Surat-based businessman and others of ₹7.42 crore, reported PTI.

According to the report, Purushottam Chavan, married to IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar, was taken into EOW custody in the evening. He was already in judicial custody over a previous case involving similar allegations.

The EOW stated that Chavan allegedly duped a Surat-based businessman and several others by promising them land parcels at discounted rates under a purported ‘government quota’ scheme.

He also allegedly offered to secure government contracts for supplying T-shirts to the Maharashtra Police Academy, further enticing his targets with the prospect of official connections.

Earlier in May, Chavan was arrested by the EOW in another high-value fraud case where he was accused of cheating multiple people to the tune of ₹24.78 crore. He had purportedly promised to sell government quota flats in Mumbai, Thane and Pune at concessional prices, added PTI.

