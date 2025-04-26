Video: Fire breaks out at Residential Complex in Maharashtra

A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, and firefighters are at the site working to extinguish the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far, news agency ANI reported. The fire broke out in the Mani Surat Complex.
A video shared by ANI showed the building engulfed in thick black smoke and intense flames, with multiple windows ablaze. Firefighters can be seen on the ground, directing powerful streams of water towards the fire in an attempt to control it.
