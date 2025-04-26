Video: Fire breaks out at Residential Complex in Maharashtra

Operations to control the blaze are currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

Kanishka Singharia
Published26 Apr 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Screengrab from the video.
Screengrab from the video.

A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, and firefighters are at the site working to extinguish the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far, news agency ANI reported. The fire broke out in the Mani Surat Complex.

A video shared by ANI showed the building engulfed in thick black smoke and intense flames, with multiple windows ablaze. Firefighters can be seen on the ground, directing powerful streams of water towards the fire in an attempt to control it.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsVideo: Fire breaks out at Residential Complex in Maharashtra
MoreLess
First Published:26 Apr 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.