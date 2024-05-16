Maharashtra MBA CET 2024 results OUT on cetcell.mahacet.org. Know how to check and all details here
Results of MAH MBA CET 2024 announced by Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on 16 May.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the results of the MBA Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET 2024) today i.e. 16 May. Students can check their results on the board's official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org or mbacet2023.mahacet.org. Apart from MAH MBA CET 2024, the board has also released the results for the MMS CET 2024 entrance test.