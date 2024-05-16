The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the results of the MBA Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET 2024) today i.e. 16 May. Students can check their results on the board's official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org or mbacet2023.mahacet.org. Apart from MAH MBA CET 2024, the board has also released the results for the MMS CET 2024 entrance test.

This year MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2024 Entrance Test was conducted on March 9, 10 and 11, 2024, across various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra while the answer key was released on April 1.

Regarding the MBA CET entrance test participation this year, out of 130,927 students who registered, 112,209 appeared for the exams taking the attendance percentage to 85.7 per cent.

Here's how to check Maharashtra MBA CET 2024 results

Visit the official webiste cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the activated link ‘Score Card is live for MAH-MBA in candidate login’

Sign in using your registered e-mail ID and password.

Then enter your application number along with your date of birth

You can now check your MBA CET 2024 results on the screen

Download and save for future reference.

Meanwhile, many states have been releasing their board exam results. The Maharashtra Board Class 10 and 12 exams results will also be announced soon. On Monday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 and 12. As per the CBSE data, the overall pass percentage of Class 10th students stood at 93.60%, while in Class 12th it was 87.98%. However, the board placed more than 122,000 students in Class 12 and 1,32,000 students in Class 10 for compartment/supplementary exams. On May 11, The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board announced the results for the Class 10 exams where 82.56 per cent of students cleared the exams.

