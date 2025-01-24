Maharashtra minister rejects speculations on Saif Ali Khan attack, says ’should put an end to case, police have done...’

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam has called for an end to all speculations in the actor Saif Ali Khan case, saying the accused was arrested and the police have shared what he revealed what came into the interrogation.

“All the speculations that are being made - all are false, and we all should put an end to this case,” the Maharashtra minister said.

He said, “The culprit has been arrested and the police have briefed media about what came in the interrogation….The police have done commendable work and the opposition must accept this and not malign the image of Mumbai police... It's always difficult to catch a culprit having no criminal records as such culprits have no trail to trace."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, amid the reports that the face of the arrested suspect in the Saif Ali Khan case is different from the one who was captured on the CCTV camera of the actor's building, Mumbai Police informed that it has to conduct facial recognition of the Bangladeshi man to ascertain his identity.

The first picture of the attacker was a screenshot from the CCTV footage obtained from the 6th floor of Saif Ali Khan's building in Bandra. In the CCTV footage, the attacker is seen running down the stairs, in an apparent attempt to escape after the stabbing incident.

Advertisement

Earlier, the father of Shariful Islam had also claimed that the picture of the attacker from the CCTV footage that was initially circulated, does not match his son's face. Md Ruhul Amin Fakir said he has seen both the pictures – the one that was taken from Saif Ali Khan's building and the one after his arrest – and both are “completely different”.

The police produced the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), before a magistrate's court, which extended his police custody till January 29.

Advertisement