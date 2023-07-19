IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra for today, with an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri. NDRF teams have been deployed and schools and colleges in affected districts have declared a holiday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra for today. Moreover, an 'Orange' alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today.
In view of heavy rains, one NDRF team each has been deployed in Palghar and Raigad (Mahad), news agency ANI has reported. Schools and colleges in Raigad and Chandrapur districts of the state have also declared holiday. Raigad District announced the news about the holiday via their official Twitter handle, the tweet read, “In the wake of heavy rains, Collector Dr. Yogesh Mhase has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today."
With the heavy rain warning, the Raigad District Administration has also said that Savitri River, Amba River and Patalganga River in the district has crossed the danger mark. Kundalika River is also on the verge of crossing the danger mark.
Apart from these, an orange alert has also been issued in Pune, Satara districts of Maharashtra. Moreover, a yellow alert has been issued in Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nasik, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra for today.
On Tuesday, the IMD had issued a ‘Red’ alert for Palghar, Raigad for July 19, and an 'Orange' alert had been issued for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri.
As per the IMD classification, an orange alert is for a rainfall range between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in a day, while a red alert is issued when rainfall above 204.5 mm is expected for a 24-hour duration.
Meanwhile, the weather department has also issued an Orange alert for Pune indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall, particularly during the night of July 19.
In response, local authorities in Pune have also been directed to evaluate potential risks and implement necessary precautions as per the Pune District Disaster Mitigation Plan.
"Local authorities have been directed to evaluate the current risks and take appropriate measures," said Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO, Pune District.
The alert aims to ensure the safety and preparedness of the district in the face of expected heavy downpours.
Ayush Prasad further added, “All Hospitals have been adequately staffed and stocked with the necessary medicines. Ambulances are functional and have full fuel. Officials have been asked to stay at Headquarters and stay on alert."
