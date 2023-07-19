In view of heavy rains, one NDRF team each has been deployed in Palghar and Raigad (Mahad), news agency ANI has reported. Schools and colleges in Raigad and Chandrapur districts of the state have also declared holiday. Raigad District announced the news about the holiday via their official Twitter handle, the tweet read, “In the wake of heavy rains, Collector Dr. Yogesh Mhase has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today."