The Maharashtra legislature session commenced on Thursday, June 27, at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan amidst protests by opposition members over farmer issues and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam paper leak.

On the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature, members belonging to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), protested.

The protesting lawmakers expressed their dissent over alleged irregularities in the May 5 medical entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency.

They held placards, raised slogans and alleged that the government failed to address the issues of the masses.

The BJP-led Mahayuti government organized a press conference on June 26 ahead of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature. The opposition alliance boycotted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's customary tea party on the same day.

Also read: More trouble for Ajit Pawar? What Maharashtra MLC polls' ‘secret ballot’ means for NCP A day before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis charged the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for “creating fake narratives". He alleged that most paper leaks happened when Uddhav Thackeray held the post of the state's Chief Minister.

Also read: Maharashtra govt allocates ₹ 10 crore for Waqf Board, VHP says: ‘Mahayuti will have to face wrath of…’ Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on the opposition, “After getting some votes by creating fake narratives, I feel that the opposition has now got into the mindset of telling lies. We will expose this factory, which creates fake narratives, in the upcoming assembly session," reported ANI.

The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly is being held in Mumbai and will conclude on July 12. The ruling Mahayuti alliance will present the budget in both Houses of the legislature on Friday, June 28.

(With inputs from PTI)

