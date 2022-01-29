With this, Maharashtra's overall Covid caseload stands at 76,83,525 and the death toll at 1,42,522. The state's Covid fatality rate stood at 1.85 per cent.

As many as 24,948 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra on Friday, taking the cumulative cases to 76,55,554.

As many as 1,411 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across the state capital Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 10,44,470, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said today. Further, 11 more patients lost their lives to the disease. With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in Mumbai has gone up to 16,602.

With 50,142 patients being discharged in the state, the total number of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 72,92,791, leaving the state with 2,44,344 active cases, the department said.

The case recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 94.91 per cent, the department said. Of the 85 new Omicron cases, 44 were from Pune city, 39 from Mumbai and one each from Pune rural and Akola, the department said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope asserted during the day that the peak of the Covid-19 third wave is over in the state as infections are reducing in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar, which were the worst-hit.

"Yes, I can say that peak of the third wave has over now because Covid-19 cases are reducing in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar where the situation was worst during the recent wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although in some parts of Maharashtra still, the cases are moving upward," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"However, in the cities like Nashik, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad number is still rising but there is no reason to worry even in these places because infected people are getting cured in 5 to 7 days with simple treatment and medicines," he added.

With agency inputs

