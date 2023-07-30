A highway police staffer and another person were killed on Sunday after after a truck rammed into a police van in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. The accident took place on the Nagpur-Tuljapur highway at around 11.30 pm, officials said as reported by PTI..

The highway police personnel were checking a truck on a bridge when another truck rammed into the police van from behind, the police said in a release.

A highway police staffer and the offending truck's driver were killed in the accident, while two other police personnel were seriously injured, the release said.

A probe was on into the incident, the police added.

Earlier in the day, a report of accient was reported from Delhi where Inspector Jagbir Singh who was posted in the security unit lost his life in a dreadful accident on Rohtak Road, near Madipur metro station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said the accident took plave in the early hours of the day on the Rohtak Road wherein a Ciaz car was hit by a truck from behind.

As per PTI report, the car had stopped due to some mechanical problem when it was hit by the truck from behind. The car driver, who was standing outside, was also hit and died due to the accident, the DCP Veer said. Further adding, he said that the truck driver left the vehicle and fled, however, legal action is being taken and efforts are being made to trace him.

Yesterday, at least six people were killed died and 21 were injured when two luxury travel buses collided on the National Highway 6 in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, police said as reported by PTI. One of the buses was carrying pilgrims from the Amarnath Yatra to Hingoli, while the other bus was on its way from Nagpur to Nashik, police said.