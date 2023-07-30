Maharashtra: 2 killed, 2 seriously injured after truck rams into police van on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway in Yavatmal1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Highway police staffer and another person killed after truck rams into police van in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. A probe was on into the incident.
A highway police staffer and another person were killed on Sunday after after a truck rammed into a police van in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. The accident took place on the Nagpur-Tuljapur highway at around 11.30 pm, officials said as reported by PTI..
