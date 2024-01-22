Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a dispute broke out between two communities at Mira Road's Naya Nagar area near Mumbai in Maharashtra. Following the dispute, the police took immediate action and arrested five people. DCP said that an investigation has been launched in this regard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the information received by the police officials, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram mandir pran pratishtha on January 22 — When and where to watch live telecast Speaking to news agency ANI, Jayant Bajbale, DCP shared details and said that at around 11 pm on 21 January, some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road.

Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony LIVE Updates Further describing, he said, “After this, an argument started with some people belonging to the Muslim community. Seeing the deteriorating situation, the police vehicle immediately reached the spot and took some people into custody."

The DCP said that the situation has been brought under control and a flag march was conducted in the area. "Naya Nagar Police has registered a case against 5 people, arrested them and has started investigating the matter," he said.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media platform X.

The police have also appealed to the residents of Mira Road not to pay attention to rumours. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya in grip of religious fervour as long-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla will take place in the magnificent temple on Monday.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: What remains open and shut on 22 January | 5 key points to know Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to preside over the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony is coming days after the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'garbha griha' of the Ram Mandir on 18 January. After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, Chairman of Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra shared details on the temple's future construction plans.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mishra said, “Today is the day before Pran Pratistha and is very important for all of us. All the arrangements have to be seen...it has to be ensured in such a way that all the assurances given to the nation may be fulfilled. We will start our work from 23rd January with new enthusiasm and a new commitment so that the entire temple can be built in 2024."

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

