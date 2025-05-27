Maharashtra news: Back-to-back road accidents claim 6 lives as speeding truck rams into SUV

A tragic road accident on the Gandhi Bridge resulted in six fatalities on May 26. An SUV reportedly collided with a divider along the Dhule-Solapur National Highway, marking a close shave with life for the passengers. However, a crash few moments later resulted in the death of all of the SUV passengers who had stepped out of the vehicle to remove it from the divider. The road accident was reported to have occurred around 11:00 PM.
“No one was injured initially. While passengers stepped out of the vehicle to remove it from the divider, a speeding truck rammed into them. All six people died on the spot. Further investigation is on,” ANI quoted SP Beed Navneet Kanwat as saying.
