Maharashtra news: Check tourist safety guidelines in Pune after Lonavala waterfall mishap: ‘Life guards, jackets at…’

Maharashtra news: The Pune administration issued guidelines for tourist safety during monsoon season after a tragic incident in Lonavala claimed five lives. Divers, rescue boats, and lifeguards will be deployed at popular spots and visitors will not be allowed entry into forests after 6 p.m.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published10:41 AM IST
Maharashtra news: Pune govt. issued tourist safety guidelines after five persons, including a woman drowned in a waterfall close to the backwater of Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area on June 30.
Maharashtra news: Pune govt. issued tourist safety guidelines after five persons, including a woman drowned in a waterfall close to the backwater of Bhushi Dam in Pune’s Lonavala area on June 30. (PTI)

Maharashtra news: The Pune district administration released guidelines for tourists following a tragic incident in which a woman and four children were swept away at a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala last Sunday.

On Monday, Collector Suhas Divase directed authorities to carry out a survey to identify potential hazards, an official told PTI.

Measures have been taken to prevent any unforeseen tragedy in the Western Ghats and ensure the safety of tourists visiting the Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Velha, and Ambegaon areas.

Also Read | Monsoon essentials for car & bike: Top 8 must-have essentials for everyday needs

Divase ordered the strict implementation of safety measures in picnic spots and instructed district officials to visit picnic spots including rivers, lakes, dams, waterfalls, forts and forest areas to ensure that the safety measures envisaged by the administration are in place.

Also read: Lonavala waterfall mishap: Family of 5, including 2 minors die by drowning in Bhushi Dam. Video

The Collector also asked the authorities to install warning boards near restricted zones, and directed that disaster-prone places should be out of bounds for tourists, PTI reported.

Bhushi, Pavana dam, Lonavala, Sinhgad, Malshej and Tamhini Ghat regions attract a large number of visitors during the monsoon.

Also Read | Weather today: IMD red alert for heavy showers in Uttarakhand, 8 other states

The official said as per guidelines, water bodies and locations frequently visited by tourists should have divers, rescue boats, lifeguards and life jackets. Government departments and agencies including revenue, forest, railways, municipal corporations and PWD must ensure that safety measures are in place as monsoon wreaks havoc over most of India.

Also Read | India records below-normal rain in June; July rainfall to be normal: IMD

Also read: Pune news: Two tourists dead, 3 missing after being swept away at Lonavala waterfall near Bhushi Dam

Divase also urged the district administration to involve NGOs, rescue foundations, trekkers and locals for rescue efforts. Visitors will not be permitted to enter the forests after 6:00 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsMaharashtra news: Check tourist safety guidelines in Pune after Lonavala waterfall mishap: ‘Life guards, jackets at…’

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

276.10
05:12 AM | 2 JUL 2024
3.1 (1.14%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.15
05:12 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.45 (0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

305.75
05:12 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-2.15 (-0.7%)

Tata Steel

174.75
05:12 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.65 (0.37%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

44.29
05:05 AM | 2 JUL 2024
2.75 (6.62%)

Archean Chemical Industries

725.10
05:05 AM | 2 JUL 2024
45.05 (6.62%)

Jai Balaji Industries

959.15
05:01 AM | 2 JUL 2024
45.65 (5%)

EPL

211.95
05:05 AM | 2 JUL 2024
10 (4.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue