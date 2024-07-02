Maharashtra news: Check tourist safety guidelines in Pune after Lonavala waterfall mishap: ‘Life guards, jackets at…’

Maharashtra news: The Pune district administration released guidelines for tourists following a tragic incident in which a woman and four children were swept away at a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala last Sunday.

On Monday, Collector Suhas Divase directed authorities to carry out a survey to identify potential hazards, an official told PTI.

Measures have been taken to prevent any unforeseen tragedy in the Western Ghats and ensure the safety of tourists visiting the Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Velha, and Ambegaon areas.

Divase ordered the strict implementation of safety measures in picnic spots and instructed district officials to visit picnic spots including rivers, lakes, dams, waterfalls, forts and forest areas to ensure that the safety measures envisaged by the administration are in place.

Also read: Lonavala waterfall mishap: Family of 5, including 2 minors die by drowning in Bhushi Dam. Video The Collector also asked the authorities to install warning boards near restricted zones, and directed that disaster-prone places should be out of bounds for tourists, PTI reported.

Bhushi, Pavana dam, Lonavala, Sinhgad, Malshej and Tamhini Ghat regions attract a large number of visitors during the monsoon.

The official said as per guidelines, water bodies and locations frequently visited by tourists should have divers, rescue boats, lifeguards and life jackets. Government departments and agencies including revenue, forest, railways, municipal corporations and PWD must ensure that safety measures are in place as monsoon wreaks havoc over most of India.

Also read: Pune news: Two tourists dead, 3 missing after being swept away at Lonavala waterfall near Bhushi Dam Divase also urged the district administration to involve NGOs, rescue foundations, trekkers and locals for rescue efforts. Visitors will not be permitted to enter the forests after 6:00 pm.