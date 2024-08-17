Hello User
Business News/ News / Maharashtra news: CM Eknath Shinde to launch 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' today for 1 crore women; eligibility, benefits, more

Maharashtra news: CM Eknath Shinde to launch 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' today for 1 crore women; eligibility, benefits, more

Written By Fareha Naaz

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said we will not only give one crore women 1,500, we will make them independent and self-reliant while making the announcement related to ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has guaranteed that their version of ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' will not be temporary and will continue indefinitely.

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is set to officially launch the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' today on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, reported HT. This initiative aims to provide 1500 every month to more than one crore women across the state.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister will roll out the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme modelled on the lines of Madhya Pradesh's 'Ladli Behna Yojana. The Chief Minister has guaranteed that their version of the scheme will not be temporary but will continue indefinitely.

Associating the scheme with the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival, Eknath Shinde said that the scheme aims to protect the interests of women in the state through the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana.’

How to apply?

The Maharashtra government has launched the 'Nari Shakti Dhoot' application, through which eligible women can apply online.

Local administration officials, such as Anganwadi workers and gram sevaks, will assist women in enrolment for the scheme, which has no fee associated with it.

Who are eligible?

Women need to be a permanent resident of the state, in order to be eligible for the scheme. Women in the age group 21 and 65 years are eligible to apply for the scheme.

The flagship scheme is only applicable to women who belong to financially disadvantaged families. As per the criteria, women from families with less than 2.5 lakh household income per annum are eligible.

To avoid delays in verification and deposition of financial aid, officials urged the applicants to link their Aadhar cards to bank accounts. Meanwhile, banks in the state have been directed to help in the process.

As part of an early trial run, over 3 million eligible women have already received 3,000 in their bank accounts.

Eknath Shinde on August 16 said, "I only want to say that we will not only give them 1,500, we will make them independent, we will make them self-reliant. Under the vision of PM Narendra Modi to make women more self-reliant, self-independent and self-respected, we will provide them more financial assistance through various schemes of the government," reported HT.

