Maharashtra news: Fire engulfs factory in Thane's Saravali MIDC, efforts to douse flame on

In Maharashtra's Thane, a fire engulfed a factory in Saravali MIDC in Bhiwandi taluka, reported ANI.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published08:34 AM IST
In Maharashtra's Thane, a fire engulfed a diaper manufacturing factory in Saravali MIDC in Bhiwandi taluka.
In Maharashtra’s Thane, a fire engulfed a diaper manufacturing factory in Saravali MIDC in Bhiwandi taluka.

In Maharashtra's Thane, fire broke out at a diaper manufacturing factory in Saravali MIDC in Bhiwandi taluka on Tuesday, June 11, reported ANI. 

As per reports from news agency ANI, fire tenders have arrived at the site and rescue efforts to douse the fire are underway. The fire brigade vehicles from Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Thane are attempting to put out the massive fire, as per India TV report.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…..

