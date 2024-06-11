Hello User
Business News/ News / Maharashtra news: Fire engulfs factory in Thane's Saravali MIDC, efforts to douse flame on

Maharashtra news: Fire engulfs factory in Thane's Saravali MIDC, efforts to douse flame on

Written By Fareha Naaz

In Maharashtra's Thane, a fire engulfed a diaper manufacturing factory in Saravali MIDC in Bhiwandi taluka.

In Maharashtra's Thane, fire broke out at a diaper manufacturing factory in Saravali MIDC in Bhiwandi taluka on Tuesday, June 11, reported ANI.

As per reports from news agency ANI, fire tenders have arrived at the site and rescue efforts to douse the fire are underway. The fire brigade vehicles from Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Thane are attempting to put out the massive fire, as per India TV report.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…..

