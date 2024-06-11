In Maharashtra's Thane, a fire engulfed a factory in Saravali MIDC in Bhiwandi taluka, reported ANI.

In Maharashtra's Thane, fire broke out at a diaper manufacturing factory in Saravali MIDC in Bhiwandi taluka on Tuesday, June 11, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per reports from news agency ANI, fire tenders have arrived at the site and rescue efforts to douse the fire are underway. The fire brigade vehicles from Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Thane are attempting to put out the massive fire, as per India TV report.

This is a developing story, more details awaited….. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!