A fire erupted on the 6th floor of the Chinchan building, located in Mumbai's Andheri West area. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the situation is now under control, and no injuries were reported due to the fire.

The blaze erupted at 8.42 am in a flat on the sixth floor of the Chinchan building in Andheri (West), the officials said.

Four fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused by around 9 am, a fire official said.

"There is no report of injury to anyone," a civic official said.

Cooling operations were underway at the spot, the fire official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on November 26, some flats were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a 17-storey residential building in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said as reported by PTI. No casualties were reported in the blaze that broke out on the 15th floor of the high-rise -- Vertex Housing Society -- located in Adharwadi of Kalyan west. "The fire broke out in a flat on the 15th floor around 6.30 pm. It quickly spread to neighbouring flats and on the 16th and 17th floors. The blaze was brought under control by the fire brigade around 9.30 pm after a strenuous firefighting operation that involved five fire engines from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Thane and other neighbouring civic bodies," an official said. The fire was visible from a considerable distance and caused widespread panic among residents and onlookers in the area.

In another incident, a woman and her two children trapped on the third floor of a society building in Noida were rescued after a fire broke out on the ground floor. The fire, that broke out late Monday at Mayur Gold Apartment in Balaji Enclave Society of Bisrakh area, destroyed six vehicles on the ground floor, officials said. Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Choubey said that on Monday night, the blaze was caused by a short circuit on the ground floor of the building.