Maharashtra news: Goods train derails between Lonavala and Karjat, long distance travel affected

A goods train derailed in the Ghat section near Monkey Hill station, affecting long-distance trains between Lonavala and Karjat, while local train services remain unaffected. Restoration work is actively in progress.

Updated11 Jul 2025, 04:31 PM IST
Goods train derails near Monkey Hill in Maharashtra. (Representational image)
A goods train derailed near Monkey Hill station in the Ghat section between Lonavala and Karjat, affecting long-distance train movement. Local trains remain unaffected, and restoration work is underway, ANI reported.

No injuries have been reported so far. The traffic on the route was affected with two Pune-bound trains halted, PTI reported.The brake van of the goods train derailed near Monkey Hill, a halt station situated in the mountainous Bhor Ghat stretch, at approximately 2 pm, Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nile told PTI. "There are no reports of anyone getting injured," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 
