Maharashtra news: Massive fire erupts at Bhiwandi dyeing factory; fire tenders huddle to control blaze

Maharashtra: Massive fire broke out at Bhiwandi dyeing factory on September 6, Saturday, in Maharashtra's Thane district. Fire tenders rushed to the accident site to douse raging fumes as soon as authorities were alerted about the tragic incident, ANI reported.

This incident reported from Kamatghar Area happened on the day of Anant Chaturdashi when scores of devotees are expected to come out on the streets to bid adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing the Ganpati idol in the sea, lakes, artificial ponds or other water bodies.

Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav. The 10-day long festivities culminate in Ganesha Visarjan, which is being celebrated today.

The recent fire incident comes two days after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Malad in Maharashtra's Mumbai. In the incident, no fatalities and injuries were reported, Malad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Sawant informed ANI.