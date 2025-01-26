Over 50 people were rushed to a hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Sunday, January 26, due to food poisoning after consuming 'bhagar' (barnyard millet) and peanut paste during a pilgrimage, according to a police official. At least four are said to be in a critical condition.

The incident took place in Mahur, the official added.

“After having bhagar and peanut paste on Ekadashi on Saturday night, some 50 devotees who had come for Thakur Buwa pilgrimage here started vomiting this morning” the official said.

All the pilgrims have been sent to Mahur hospital.

The police official said, “They were rushed to Mahur rural hospital. The condition of four was critical. However, doctors have now said all the patients are fine and would be discharged soon.”

In Telangana's Karimnagar Town, a health scare at the Mahatma Jyothibapule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential School & Jr. College (Girls) led to the hospitalisation of 31 students.

The students, who complained of stomach pains, were admitted to the Karimnagar District Hospital early in the morning, with more arriving later in the day.

The first group of 23 students was brought to the hospital around 3:30 am after reporting symptoms of mild abdominal pain and vomiting. They were given intravenous (IV) fluids and antibiotics before being discharged six hours later following a period of observation.

A second group of eight students arrived at the hospital in the afternoon with similar symptoms but were also quickly treated and discharged without any complications.