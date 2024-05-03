A private helicopter tilted while landing in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Friday, May 3, injuring the pilot, police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident occurred around 9:30 am when the pilot attempted to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad, as per media report. Police said the chopper was scheduled to pick Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a public rally in connection with the Lok Sabha polls.

Citing preliminary findings, the police official told PTI that the helicopter's rotor blades were damaged in the incident and the pilot suffered injuries.

On May 7, the Raigad seat will go to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Sushma Andhare in the middle of controversy Last month, Sushma Andhare came under scanner over her controversial remarks on the family of MP Ramdas Tadas. The Maharashtra State Commission for Child Rights Protection filed a complaint to the state chief electoral officer against the ShivSena (UBT) leader.

News agency ANI cited the complaint raised by the State Commission for Child Rights which read, "I, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, wish to draw your attention to a press conference in Nagpur on Wednesday, April 11, 2024, addressed by Sushama Andhare, Deputy Leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Group…. During the conference, allegations were levelled against the Tadas family."

The complaint further stated, "Sushma Andhare also brought the son of Pooja Tadas, who is just 17 months old. Sir, through this act, Andhare has violated the directives issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 5, 2024," reported ANI.

The commission accused Sushma Andhare of violating ECI's directives by dragging the son of Pooja Tadas to the election campaign alleging that as per the directives issued by the ECI, the use of children for any campaign-related activities such as rallies, posters, or any other promotional activities is strictly prohibited.

(With agency inputs)

