Maharashtra news: Pune airport to be renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj airport as state cabinet gives nod

  The Maharashtra cabinet has approved the renaming of Pune airport to Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport.

Riya R Alex
Published23 Sep 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Pune airport is set to be renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pune airport is set to be renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport.(Hindustan Times)

The Maharashtra government has decided to rename Pune airport to Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed on Monday.

In a post on X, Shinde stated various proposals approved by the state cabinet, one of them being changing the name of Lohegaon airport in Pune.

 

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, who is from Pune, too, informed about the cabinet decision in a post on X.

“The first step towards renaming the international airport in Pune as 'Jagadguru Santshrestha Tukaram Maharaj Pune International Airport' has been taken today and the proposal given by us has been approved by the state government,” he said.

 

According to Mohol, the proposed change will be sent to the Centre for approval.

“The said proposal has been approved in the cabinet meeting and will be sent to the central government for further processing. This proposal will be approved in the coming cabinet itself. Deputy Chief Minister Devendraji Fadnavis did it in Pune just two days ago. Devendraji has approved this proposal in the very first cabinet after making the announcement,” Mohol said.

“Now, this proposal approved by the state government will go to the central government and the central cabinet will soon take a decision in this regard and follow up on the matter. I believe this process will be completed soon,” he added.

 

According to Mohol's X post, Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj was born in Lohegaon, where Pune International Airport is located. He also spent his childhood there. Therefore, this proposal was presented to the state government.

Mohol said that the villagers and all the Warkari community in Maharashtra also wished to change the name of the airport. Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj propagated Bhagwat Dharma through the Warkari community.

 

Apart from renaming Pune airport, the Maharashtra cabinet has approved a Guaranteed Progression Scheme for Children's Homes Observatory staff. The government has also decided to add three Kunbi sub-castes to the Other Backward Classes list, establish a District and Additional Sessions Court at Junnar and build a Greenfield Expressway from Shirur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

 

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Maharashtra news: Pune airport to be renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj airport as state cabinet gives nod

