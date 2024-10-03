Maharashtra news: Pune school driver assaults 2 minor girls in moving bus, charged with POSCO

Maharashtra news: A Pune school bus driver sexually assaulted two minor girls on September 30 in a moving school bus, a Pune police official said on Thursday. The police registered a case against the 45-year-old driver under BNS and POSCO act sections, reported ANI.

The Pune City police senior official said, “A case under BNS section 64,65 (2) and relevant sections of the POSCO act has been registered against the 45-year-old school bus driver at Wanwadi police station on 2nd October. Further investigation is underway.”

The Pune Police apprehended the driver for allegedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old female students on board the bus when they were returning home after attending school in the Wanwadi area of the city.

One of the girls narrated the incident about the misconduct of the driver, identified as Sanjay Reddy, to her mother.

“The accused allegedly touched the private parts of both the victims when they were returning home from the school. One of the girl students later narrated the incident to her mother, who informed the school authorities,” PTI quoted Wanwadi police official as saying.

The charges levied under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, include 64 (punishment for rape) and 65 (2) (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age).

Badlapur sexual assault This comes two months after a sweeper allegedly sexually assaulted two four-year-old girls in a school located in Thane's Badlapur. The accused, Akshay Shinde, was later killed in an alleged shoot-out with police on September 23 following his arrest.

On Sunday evening, the body of the accused was buried at the Shantinagar crematorium in Thane district's Ulhasnagar amid massive protests from local residents and organisations.