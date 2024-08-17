Maharashtra news: Ramgiri Maharaj faces FIRs for remarks on Prophet Mohammad and Islam

Ramgiri Maharaj faces charges under multiple sections, including those related to outraging religious feelings and promoting enmity between groups. He claims his remarks were a reaction to atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

PTI
Updated17 Aug 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Ramgiri Maharaj faces FIRs for remarks on Prophet Mohammad and Islam
Ramgiri Maharaj faces FIRs for remarks on Prophet Mohammad and Islam

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against Hindu religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, an official said on Saturday.

The remarks were allegedly made recently by Ramgiri Maharaj at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district during a religious event and its video went viral on social media, police had said earlier.

The Mumbra police have booked the religious leader under BNS section 302 (uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings) and many others, including the ones dealing with outraging religious feelings, promoting enmity between groups over religion, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

Ramgiri Maharaj also faces FIRs in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts of the state. The religious leader has said that he made the statement in reaction to the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

“The only motive was that Hindus should unite. Now, I will face whatever may come. If a case has been filed, I will see whenever I get a notice,” he had said on Friday.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 02:50 PM IST
HomeNewsMaharashtra news: Ramgiri Maharaj faces FIRs for remarks on Prophet Mohammad and Islam

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue