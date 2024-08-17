Hello User
Maharashtra news: Ramgiri Maharaj faces FIRs for remarks on Prophet Mohammad and Islam

Maharashtra news: Ramgiri Maharaj faces FIRs for remarks on Prophet Mohammad and Islam

PTI

Ramgiri Maharaj faces charges under multiple sections, including those related to outraging religious feelings and promoting enmity between groups. He claims his remarks were a reaction to atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Ramgiri Maharaj faces FIRs for remarks on Prophet Mohammad and Islam

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against Hindu religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, an official said on Saturday.

The remarks were allegedly made recently by Ramgiri Maharaj at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district during a religious event and its video went viral on social media, police had said earlier.

The Mumbra police have booked the religious leader under BNS section 302 (uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings) and many others, including the ones dealing with outraging religious feelings, promoting enmity between groups over religion, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

Ramgiri Maharaj also faces FIRs in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts of the state. The religious leader has said that he made the statement in reaction to the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

“The only motive was that Hindus should unite. Now, I will face whatever may come. If a case has been filed, I will see whenever I get a notice," he had said on Friday.

