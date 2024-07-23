Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert for Satara, Ratnagiri; rains continue to lash Mumbai, orange alert issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Satara and Ratnagiri district. On the other hand, Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rain for the past couple of weeks. Rain continued to lash parts of Mumbai city on Tuesday morning.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai in its latest forecast said, “Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places. Occassional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 28°C and 24°C.”

Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places. Occassional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph very likely.

Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 28°C and 24°C. pic.twitter.com/K64TL6fS1P — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 22, 2024

The Met department issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Dhule, Nasik, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, among others. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said that an orange alert has been issued in Mumbai today. "The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy) for Mumbai today. People are requested to avoid going out unless necessary," BMC said. Moreover, an orange alert for very heavy rains has been issued in Pune, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Raigad.

Regarding flight status in Mumbai, all flights appear to be running normally at the moment. There are no updates available on local train status either. Yesterday, amid heavy rains, airlines had issued advisory for passengers.

Due to the recent heavy rainfall in the city, the Mumbai Police advised residents to stay away from coastal areas. They recommended that people leave their homes only when absolutely necessary and take appropriate precautions. For emergencies, the contact number 100 has been provided.

BMC issued some caution for people to follow during heavy rains, thunderstorm. It said, “During thunderstorm avoid parking vehicles or standing under trees! It also added, ”Stagnant rainwater can harbour diseases like leptospirosis, Avoid walking in Stagnant rainwater!"

⛈️ पावसाच्या साचलेल्या पाण्यातून चालणे लेप्टोसारख्या रोगांना निमंत्रण ठरू शकते,



🚫साचलेल्या पाण्यातून चालू नका!



📢 सतर्क राहा, आपत्ती टाळा!

⛈️ Stagnant rainwater can harbour diseases like leptospirosis,



🚫 Avoid walking in Stagnant rainwater!



📢 Stay vigilant, Prevent… pic.twitter.com/t2dagFULg6 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 22, 2024