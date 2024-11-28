In Maharashtra, a retired bank worker lost ₹ 3.57 crore to a scammer who impersonated a police officer on a video call. The victim was threatened, leading to the transfer of funds. An FIR has been lodged against the unknown perpetrator.

In a shocking incident, a 74-year-old retired bank worker in Maharashtra's Thane was duped of ₹3.57 crore. The elderly man was threatened by a scammer impersonating as a police officer during a video call, official said as reported by news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what happened The victim is a resident of Ulhasnagar area. As per PTI report, the senior citizens received a WhatsApp video call from a person who made him talk to another person claiming to be a policeman.

The imposter threatened the victim and made him transfer a sum of ₹3.57 crore into different bank accounts, the official from Central police station said as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the victim's complaint, the police filed an FIR on Tuesday against the unknown scammer under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. However, the FIR did not detail the specific threats made to the victim.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Digital arrest fraud in Mumbai In another such incident, a 77-year-old woman from Mumbai was kept under "digital arrest" for a month by cyber fraudsters who posed as law enforcement officials and made her transfer ₹3.8 crore, claiming her Aadhaar card was used in a money laundering case. The woman's ordeal began a month ago when an unknown man made a WhatsApp call and told the victim that a parcel sent by her to Taiwan contained MDMA drugs, five passports, a bank card, and clothes. When the homemaker, who lives with her retired husband in south Mumbai, told the caller that she didn't send any parcel, the person said details of her Aadhaar card were used in the crime, a police official said on Wednesday.

The caller then connected the woman to a "Mumbai Police officer" who told her that her Aadhaar card was linked to a money laundering case under investigation.